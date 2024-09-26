Cohort-3 at IoBM emphasises innovative solutions

ISLAMABAD - Zubair Tufail, CEO of Tufail Chemical Industries Ltd., underscored the vital role of innovation in reshaping Pakistan’s business landscape during his address at the Cohort-3 Graduation Ceremony of the Shahjehan Syed Karim Incubation Center (SSKIC) at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM).

It was held on September 21, 2024. As the chief guest, Tufail praised the five graduating start-ups, describing them as the future of Pakistan’s economy and commended their innovative solutions to social challenges while achieving self-sufficiency. The ceremony, which marked the successful completion of a six-month incubation process, was a key moment for Pakistan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Attendees included prominent figures such as Talib Karim, President of IoBM; Imran Haleem Sheikh, Deputy CEO of BankIslami, who addressed the audience via video message; and Syed Azfar Hussain, Program Director of the National Incubation Center (NIC) Karachi. The event also drew corporate executives, venture capitalists, and industry experts. In his speech, Imran Haleem Sheikh emphasized the importance of fostering innovation, applauding SSKIC-IoBM’s pivotal role in nurturing start-ups and encouraging entrepreneurial growth in Pakistan.