Deputy Minister for Industries of Beralus visits CDA, discusses possibility of cooperation in transport sector

ISLAMABAD - The Belarusian Deputy Minister for Industries, Aleksei Kushnarenko, visited the Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters in Islamabad, where he was warmly received by Member Administration, Talat Mehmood Gondal while Deputy Director General Islamabad Public Transport Wing of CDA was also present.

The meeting focused on fostering mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus, particularly in the areas of transport system in Islamabad. During the discussions, Belarusian Deputy Minister for Industries, Aleksei Kushnarenko offered to provide its full support regarding the electric buses in Islamabad, marking a step towards sustainable and eco-friendly public transport. Member Administration and Environment Talat Mehmood Gondal expressed his keen interest in the cooperation with Belarus regarding public transport system in Islamabad. He emphasized that it is aligned with CDA’s vision for a cleaner, more efficient transportation system. In this connection, CDA has already launched electric buses in the city covering different areas of Islamabad. The introduction of electric buses has not only reduced the country’s carbon footprint but also modernized Islamabad’s transport infrastructure. Besides, both sides explored the possibility of transferring advanced technology related to electric buses and charging stations in Pakistan.

The way forward was discussed to establish Belarusian electric vehicles manufacturing plants in Pakistan, as well as creating joint ventures (JVs) between high-tech Belarusian automobile companies and CDA. The focal point was nominated from CDA for future cooperation which would consider opportunities for cooperation with the Minsk Automobile Plant, Belarus and explored Pakistan’s automobile sector highlighting the potential for joint ventures and technological exchange. The meeting concluded with a commitment to continue strengthening ties and cooperation between CDA and Belarus, aiming for cooperation in the sustainable and eco-friendly public transport. This growing partnership is expected to boost both close cooperation while supporting sustainable development goals in Pakistan.

CDA website hacked by Indian hackers

At the time when Capital Development Authority is spending millions on digital transformation, hacking of its official website by Indian hackers landed the civic authority into an embracing situation while it also raises serious concerns over the security of precious data of the properties worth billions of rupees. The website was hacked by an unknown cyber cult of India, which left a message: “this website is hacked to let you know that your security isn’t enough to stop us or our attacks. We already have access to a few crucial, servers.” “Aside from jokes, be prepared to face us if you can’t stop damaging Indian cyberspace,” the hackers further warned.

As soon as the news of hacking emerged, the concerned formation of the civic authority came into action and revived the official website again. It is pertinent to mention here that last year, CDA has evolved a new technology wing headed by Member T&D Noman Khalid, who came from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. Earlier, in a pilot project, the T&D wing of civic authority had prepared a digital backup of the property data of the sector D-12 with the help of a private company but according to the sources, the same data became available to several private individuals i.e. property and real-estate dealers. However, now after this cyber-attack by Indians on the official website of the civic authority once again raises concerns about the secrecy and security of the data related to the properties, planning and of sensitive government buildings.