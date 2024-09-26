Drug-pusher awarded 9-year jail in drugs case

MULTAN - An additional sessions court sentenced a drug-trafficker to nine years in prison alongwith a fine of Rs100,000, here on Wednesday. During the hearing, the court found the accused named Matloob guilty of possessing narcotics and issued the verdict. The court ruled that in case of non-payment of fine, the convict would have to face an additional six months in prison. Earlier, Assistant Sub-Inspector Abid Hussain, alongwith his team from police station Kup, Multan, had conducted a raid and recovered 1,390 grams of hashish from the convict. A case, bearing number 107/24 under sections 9.1.3(c) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA), was registered at police station Kup following the raid. Upon completion of a thorough investigation, the police presented a challan in the court, which led to conviction of Matloob.