Eight khwarij killed in North Waziristan operation

In a significant security operation, eight Khwarij were killed in an intense exchange of fire with security forces in the Razmak area of North Waziristan District. The operation was conducted by the security forces based on intelligence reports about the presence of Khwarij militants in the region, according to an official statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the operation, security personnel recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition from the militants. The ISPR stated that the killed Khwarij were actively involved in various terrorist activities, including attacks on security forces and the targeted killing of innocent civilians.

The area is currently being sanitized to ensure that no further militants remain. Security forces reiterated their commitment to eliminating terrorism and restoring peace across the country.

This operation is part of the ongoing efforts to tackle militant networks and maintain security in Pakistan’s sensitive regions.