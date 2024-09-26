Experts call for active role in countering extremism

ISLAMABAD - In a seminar titled “Peace Begins with Us: Youth as a Real Source of Change,” experts emphasized the critical role of young people in promoting peace and countering extremism.

The event, held at the female campus of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) in collaboration with the Department of Psychology and the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), brought together academics and experts to discuss strategies for empowering the younger generation in peacebuilding.

The seminar’s chief guest, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at IIUI, Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal, highlighted the need to foster a constructive mindset among youth to combat extremism. “Youth must be nurtured to adopt positive attitudes, and collective efforts are essential to bring about change,” Dr. Iqbal stated.

He stressed that youth empowerment is crucial to shaping the country’s future and called on academia to play a vital role in educating young minds through research and practical peacebuilding activities.

Senior Analyst Zooni Ashfaq, representing NACTA, emphasized that a united front among all stakeholders is necessary to protect Pakistan from the threats of extremism and terrorism.

“Students are our most valuable asset,” Zooni Ashfaq said, while sharing statistics on the damages caused by extremism.

She urged the youth to recognize the signs and causes of radicalization, warning that Pakistan can no longer afford the destructive impacts of terrorism. Ashfaq further highlighted NACTA’s efforts to engage students through competitions in essay writing, filmmaking, animation, and other creative outlets aimed at promoting peace.

Professor Dr. Nazia Iqbal, head of IIUI’s Department of Psychology, discussed the psychological aspects of peacebuilding, appreciating the active involvement of students in the seminar. She stressed the importance of engaging the younger generation in activities that not only raise awareness but also encourage proactive involvement in peacebuilding.

The seminar also featured contributions from NACTA analysts Muhammad Hussain Rizvi, Rida Tariq, Javeria Abbasi, and Nayyab Batool, underscoring the collaborative efforts needed to create a peaceful resilient society.