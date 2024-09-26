Faisalabad Police claim one dacoit killed, another injured in encounter

FAISALABAD - A dacoit was killed while another sustained multiple in police encounter in the area of Gulberg police station.

A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that dolphin force during snap checking signaled four suspects to stop near Metro Bridge Chowk but the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing on the police team.

The police also returned fire in self-defence and during this encounter, one of the criminals was killed while another sustained multiple injuries due to firing of their own accomplices. However, their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness. The killed dacoit was identified as Shamroz, son of Muhammad Naeem, resident of Ayub Research Jhang Road and wanted by the police in 9 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc. Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil appreciated the performance of dolphin force and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police team who took part in the encounter, the spokesperson added.

Woman among two killed in road accidents

Two persons including a woman and an elderly man were killed in separate road accidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A Rescue-1122 spokesperson said here on Wednesday that 40-year-old unknown woman was crossing the Canal Road near Toyota showroom when a speeding motorcycle hit her. She suffered serious injuries and breathed her last on the way to hospital.

Meanwhile, a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Pakistan Petrol Pump on Makkoana-Khurarianwala Bypass.

As a result, 60-year-old motorcyclist Haneef Shami, resident of Chak No 70-GB received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical treatment.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation, he added.

Man killed by wife

A man was killed in the area of Sadr police station, while the police booked four accomplices including his wife on murder charges.

A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that Fari Bibi, wife of Muhammad Imran, resident of Chak No 228-RB had reportedly illicit relations with a youth Qamar Abbas, resident of Chak No 236-RB, Sultania Colony, while her spouse came to know about them. On the day of incident, Fari alongwith her husband was on the way to home after visiting her parents, when Qamar opened fire and killed Muhammad Imran on the spot on late Tuesday night.

They reportedly made a plan to kill him. Upon receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice of the incident and directed SSP Operations to probe into the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the culprits.

Therefore, a special team was constituted who started raids for arrest of the accused. The body was shifted to mortuary for post-mortem, while further investigation was underway, the spokesperson added.