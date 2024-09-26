Thursday, September 26, 2024
FC Balochistan North celebrates Pashtun Culture Day across multiple cities

FC Balochistan North celebrates Pashtun Culture Day across multiple cities
Web Desk
11:53 AM | September 26, 2024
In a vibrant celebration of Pashtun traditions and heritage, FC Balochistan North organized a series of events to mark Pashtun Culture Day in several cities, including Chaman, Quetta, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Harnai, Ziarat, and Kohlu. The events aimed to highlight the rich cultural legacy of the Pashtun community and promote cultural awareness across the region.

To commemorate the occasion, seminars and cultural programs were organized in various schools, where students and community members actively participated. These programs showcased traditional Pashtun music, dances, and attire, reflecting the deep-rooted values and customs of the Pashtun people.

The celebration of Pashtun Culture Day by FC Balochistan North underscores the importance of preserving and promoting cultural heritage as a means of fostering unity and pride among the local communities. Through these efforts, the Frontier Corps continues to play a key role in supporting regional harmony and highlighting the diverse cultural fabric of Balochistan.
 
 
 
  
 

