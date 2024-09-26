FIA arrests two women for human, drugs trafficking

MULTAN - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle arrested two women for their alleged involvement in human trafficking and drugs smuggling.

According to official sources, the arrested women have been identified as Kanwal Mushtaq and Nargis Mushtaq.

An FIA spokesperson alleged that these women sent two people, Sonia and Shakeel, to Saudi Arabia on Umrah visas and promised them jobs over there. Later, the Saudi authorities recovered drugs from their luggage and sentenced them to 25 years in prison. One of the women traffickers died in Saudi Arabia during imprisonment.

The spokesperson said the action against traffickers would continue.

Clash between relatives leaves one dead

A youth was killed and another sustained injuries in a clash between two groups, who were stated to be close relatives.

According to a spokesman, Rescue 1122 control room received a call from Mumtazabad regarding a bullet injury. When a team reached the site, it found one youngster dead and another in serious condition. The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Muhammad Shahbaz. The other youngster, identified as Muhammad Owais, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

Official sources said the two groups had been running a dispute for years. Police concerned started investigation into the incident.