Finland to return pandas to China early due to cost

HELSINKI - A zoo in Finland will return two giant pandas to China eight years early, saying it can no longer afford to look after them. Lumi and Pyry were brought to Finland in 2018, after the two countries signed an agreement to protect the animals. They were meant to stay in the Nordic country for 15 years, but will be sent home in November with Ähtäri Zoo blaming inflation and debt linked to the Covid pandemic for the pandas’ eviction. It also said the zoo spent €1.5m (£1.2m) a year on the pandas’ upkeep, as well as more than €8m on their enclosure. Mahrko Haekosky, curator at Ähtäri Zoo, said the €1.5m upkeep was “much more than all the other species combined”. It included a keeper required to stay with them at all times, a preservation fee to China and imported bamboo. “It’s a good thing for the zoo because they were so expensive,” but the pandas had been “doing really well, so it’s a pity”, said Mr Haekosky. “They’re really nice to work with.” Another factor in the decision to return the pandas was the Finnish government rejecting pleas for state funding last year. “They thought the pandas would bring more visitors, and that it was a good investment - turns out it wasn’t so”, said Mr Haekosky. The zoo revealed last year that it was discussing their return. Lumi and Pyry will soon go into a month-long quarantine before they are shipped back to China.

A spokesperson for Finland’s foreign ministry said the pandas’ return was a business decision that did not involve the government, and that it should not impact relations between Finland and China. Finland’s Chinese embassy, meanwhile, told the Reuters news agency that while efforts had been made to try and help the zoo, a joint decision was eventually made to send the animals back. China sends pandas to foreign zoos to strengthen its trading ties, relationships and image abroad - termed ‘panda diplomacy’.