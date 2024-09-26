Gallagher High Performance Academy expands female coaching opportunities ahead of WXV 2024

and Gallagher have announced the selection of 11 female coaches to participate in the Gallagher High Performance Academy (GHPA) for the upcoming tournament. As part of this initiative, the Academy aims to further enhance female coaching talent in the lead-up to the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in England. The immersive global development and leadership programme is focused on talent identification, providing professional support, and empowering the next generation of international female coaches.

Global Growth and Expanded Scope

The Gallagher High-Performance Academy has broadened its scope to cover all formats of the women’s game, continuing its commitment to fostering diversity and excellence. The programme recently coincided with the HSBC SVNS Series, where 10 coaches worked alongside national teams, gaining valuable experience in elite sports environments.

Since the launch of the programme, several alumni have achieved significant career advancements. Larissa Muldoon, a 2023 participant, now serves as Assistant Backs and Attacks Coach for Ireland’s Women’s Six Nations team and is the Head Coach of Ireland U18s. Catrina Nicholas-McLaughlin, who progressed to Defense Coach for Wales U18s and U20s, credited GHPA for helping her balance rugby coaching with motherhood.

"I wanted to show that it’s possible to be both a mother and a coach," Catrina said. "The impact you can have on players, both on and off the field, is why I coach."

Other GHPA alumni have also seen success, with Emma DeLory traveling with the Canadian team for the Pacific Four Series and Yuka Kanematsu recently named Head Coach of Japan Women’s Sevens. Patricia Garcia Rodriguez, another alumna, was appointed Assistant Coach of the Women’s Barbarians in their match against South Africa earlier this month.

Advancing Gender Equity in Rugby

's Chief of Women’s Rugby, Sally Horrox, highlighted the importance of the Academy in advancing the careers of female coaches. "One of the main barriers to growing girls’ and women’s rugby is the lack of female coaches. The GHPA plays a critical role in addressing this."

is aiming for 40% female representation among coaching teams at the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, and the Academy is helping to meet this target. The initiative aligns with both World Rugby’s and Gallagher’s commitment to promoting gender diversity within the sport.

Gallagher Ambassador Shannon Parry, who participated in the SVNS 2024 GHPA, praised the Academy for its inclusivity and high-performance learning environment. “The GHPA is crucial in closing the gap between where women’s coaching is and where it needs to be," she said. "Being embedded with national teams and working at the elite level is a truly unique opportunity."

Building a Brighter Future

For the remainder of 2024, GHPA has an ambitious schedule of support and workshops planned, designed to further develop the technical, leadership, and strategic skills of its participants. Top-level professionals from both and Gallagher will lead these initiatives, further contributing to the growth of female coaches and leaders within the sport.

Gallagher, the official insurance partner of Women’s Rugby, , and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, remains committed to supporting the next generation of international female coaches through this impactful programme.