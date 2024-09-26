Gold price soars by Rs2,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,500 and was sold at Rs275,500 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs273,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,144 to Rs236,197 from Rs234,053 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs216,514 from Rs214,550, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs100 and was traded at Rs3,050 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs85.74 to Rs2,614.88. The price of gold in the international market increased by $25 to $2,653 from $2,628, the Association reported.