Governor emphasises utilising China’s cutting edge technology for rapid development

KARACHI - Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori emphasised that utilizing China’s cutting-edge technology will ensure rapid development, highlighting the valuable cooperation of China in this regard. He noted that the completion of all ongoing projects in collaboration with China will lead to modern, sustainable growth, which will be pivotal for the prosperity of the region.

He expressed these views while attending the 75th National Day celebration of the People’s Republic of China. Upon his arrival at the event, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori was warmly received by China’s Consul General, Yang Yundong, and other diplomatic staff. During the event, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori also cut a cake to mark the occasion of China’s National Day. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of the People’s Republic of China on this significant occasion. He remarked that celebrating together is a testament to the strong and enduring bilateral relations between Pakistan and China. He further stated that this event not only celebrates the achievements of the Chinese people but also reflects the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between China and Pakistan.

Governor Kamran Tessori reaffirmed that the everlasting friendship between Pakistan and China, built on mutual love and respect, is higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the oceans. Taking this opportunity, he invited Chinese and other foreign investors to invest in the province, assuring them that the province offers an ideal environment with profitable sectors for investment. He also mentioned that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is providing comprehensive assistance, support, and facilitation to investors. In the meantime, to celebrate the 75th National Day of the People’s Republic of China in full spirit, Pakistani and Chinese flags were hoisted at Press Club Chowk (Fawara Chowk) adjacent to the Governor House. For a spectacular night view, the area has been adorned with various lights and illuminated withers decorative lamps, creating a stunning visual display with the flags of both nations flying high.