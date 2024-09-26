Governor House, Karachi Tape Ball Premier League sign MoU

KARACHI - The Karachi Premier League and Governor House signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Wednesday. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and Zohaib Nasir signed the Memorandum on behalf of Governor House and the Karachi Premier League respectively. As per the agreement, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori will be the Chief Patron of the Karachi Premier League and as the Patron of the Karachi Knights team. Legendary cricketers Haroon Rasheed and Tauseef Ahmed, along with other notable personalities, were also present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh reminisced about his childhood memories associated with cricket. He remarked, “Today, we are embarking on a journey from the streets to the stadium through the Karachi Premier League. Various teams from the city will participate in this event, which will run from December 14 to December 29, 2024.”

Governor Kamran Tessori expressed his intent to ensure that all matches of the Karachi Premier League take place at the National Stadium, Karachi. He further announced that he has taken ownership of one of the league’s teams, the Karachi Knights, to demonstrate his commitment to the promotion of the sport. He emphasized that events like this will help nurture world-class talent.

In preparation for this mega event, Governor Sindh revealed plans to distribute 100,000 tennis balls among children in Karachi, aiming to encourage them to take an active interest in sports. He urged parents to bring forward their talented daughters, ensuring that efforts are being made to provide international-level opportunities for girls as well. He also praised cricket legend Javed Miandad for elevating Pakistan’s name on the global stage and noted that the recognition given to gold medalist Arshad Nadeem has greatly boosted the morale of other athletes.