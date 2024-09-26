Govt college principals made bound to take classes

KARACHI - Secretary of Colleges, Asif Ikram has made principals of all government colleges in Karachi bound to take classes. According to Ikram, many professors appointed as principals in grades 19 and 20 avoid to take classes after their appointments. He emphasized the importance of principals leading by example and stated, “Principals must resume teaching in their respective colleges.” Asif Ikram further noted that the active participation of principals in classroom instruction would set a positive precedent, encouraging professors to engage more deeply with their subjects.