Haleon Pakistan honoured with prestigious export award at PESA

ISLAMABAD - Leading consumer healthcare company Haleon Pakistan Limited has been recognized for its significant contribution to the country’s export industry and footprint. The company was awarded a prestigious export award at the Pakistan Pharma Summit and Awards (PESA 2024) hosted by the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer’s Association (PPMA). The award was conferred by former prime minister and current chairman of Senate, Yusuf Raza Gillani.

The export award acknowledges Haleon Pakistan’s outstanding achievements in exporting top quality healthcare products to international markets, including Vietnam and Philippines. This recognition is a testament to the company’s commitment towards innovation, quality, localisation and global standards. Haleon Pakistan’s exports have significantly contributed to the growth and development of the pharmaceutical industry within the country, making it the largest multinational exporter to receive this award. By expanding its reach beyond domestic borders, the company has not only generated valuable foreign exchange but has also enhanced the country’s reputation as a reliable source of quality healthcare products. “We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious export award,” said Farhan Muhammad Haroon, CEO of Haleon Pakistan. “This recognition reflects the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our team while showcasing the strength and potential of the Pakistani pharmaceutical industry. We are committed to continuing our efforts to export Made in Pakistan high-quality healthcare products to international markets and to contribute to the economic growth of Pakistan.”

Haleon Pakistan’s portfolio includes a wide range of trusted brands, including Panadol, Sendosyne, Paradontax, CaC1000 Plus and Eno. These products are known for their efficacy, safety, and widespread availability, making them popular choices for consumers.

This export award further solidifies Haleon Pakistan’s position as a leading force in the consumer healthcare market. The company remains focused on its mission to improve everyday health through trusted science, innovation, and deep consumer understanding.