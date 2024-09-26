HHRD team pays goodwill visit to Paraplegic Centre Peshawar

Peshawar - A team from the international NGO Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) USA, which is actively engaged in welfare, rehabilitation, and relief activities worldwide, paid a goodwill visit to the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar (PCP).

The team, led by the organisation’s central Director of Programmes, Irfan Khurshid, and comprising representatives from Pakistan and the province, described the performance of this unique national institution, which focuses on the rehabilitation of individuals with spinal cord injuries and diseases, as impressive.

Despite facing significant financial challenges, the PCP’s role in the effective treatment of children affected by conditions such as clubfoot, polio, and autism was highly praised.

The centre’s Chief Executive, Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, highlighted the institution’s achievements, needs, and future plans. He mentioned that physical disabilities in Pakistan, primarily due to various accidents, have now reached 25 million. Therefore, he emphasized the need to establish rehabilitation centers in all major cities of Pakistan, modeled after the Paraplegic Centre.

Dr Ilyas also underscored the importance of incorporating support from international organisations to accomplish this mission. He explained that the PCP provides rehabilitation without relying heavily on medication, offering customized wheelchairs and other supportive devices to individuals with disabilities (PWDs) admitted to the center.

However, he stated that due to severe financial constraints, the hospital has had to limit the number of available beds, making support from charitable organisations and philanthropists essential.

The central official of Helping Hand USA appreciated Dr Ilyas for his sincere efforts, acknowledging that Helping Hand’s involvement in Pakistan—especially during the catastrophic earthquakes and floods a few decades ago—and his role in rehabilitating those physically disabled by these natural disasters has become a significant part of the nation’s history. He assured the center of every possible assistance.

Also present on the occasion were Sajid Ali, Operations Manager of Helping Hand in Pakistan; Ameen Ullah, Regional Manager; Dr Amir Zaib, Director of Rehabilitation at PCP; and Ehsan Ullah Danish, Vice Chairman of Friends of Paraplegics (FoP), a welfare body for people with disabilities.