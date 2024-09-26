Thursday, September 26, 2024
Imran Khan directs PTI to postpone Rawalpindi power show

Web Desk
6:44 PM | September 26, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed the party to postpone its scheduled power show in Rawalpindi on September 28, citing anticipated government opposition to the rally.

Speaking from Adiala Jail, Imran Khan urged PTI leadership to withdraw their application seeking permission for the event. Despite this, he announced that the party would hold protests in Rawalpindi on Saturday, with PTI's lawyers’ forum staging a separate protest outside the Supreme Court.

Earlier, PTI had submitted a formal request to hold the rally in Rawalpindi.

