Imran Khan directs PTI to postpone Rawalpindi power show

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister has instructed the party to postpone its scheduled power show in Rawalpindi on September 28, citing anticipated government opposition to the rally.

Speaking from Adiala Jail, urged PTI leadership to withdraw their application seeking permission for the event. Despite this, he announced that the party would hold protests in Rawalpindi on Saturday, with PTI's lawyers’ forum staging a separate protest outside the Supreme Court.

Earlier, PTI had submitted a formal request to hold the rally in Rawalpindi.