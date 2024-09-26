Info Minister, Turkish President exchange good wishes

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The meeting took place during Turkish President Erdogan's interaction with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During their brief encounter, Minister Attaullah Tarar and President Erdogan exchanged warm greetings and discussed mutual good wishes, reflecting the strong bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye. The two nations have long enjoyed close ties, rooted in shared history, culture, and common goals on the global stage.

This meeting highlights the ongoing commitment of both Pakistan and Turkiye to further strengthen their diplomatic and economic collaboration while engaging in critical international dialogues at platforms like the UNGA.