Kallar Syedan police book rape suspect 

GUJAR KHAN - Kallar Syedan police have filed a case against an individual accused of raping a 10th-grade boy, following an incident on Wednesday in which the suspect was reportedly injured during an attempt by the boy to resist the act.

The case has been registered following a complaint from the victim’s father. He informed the Kallar Syedan police that his 15-year-old son returned home from school on Tuesday and subsequently went to meet a man who had been persistently calling him on his mobile phone. Upon his return home, the son exhibited injuries on his face. When questioned about the cause, he revealed that Aqeel, a resident of Pindori Chodhrian, had been molesting him for a year. The boy added that he was also subjected to blackmail by the man who allegedly attempted to assault him once more in his flat. In response, his son confronted the assailant with a blade, and fled to home.

The complainant reported that the suspect once more blackmailed his son, issuing threats to disseminate objectionable videos.

Police sources indicate that a case has been registered against the suspect under section 377-B of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Meanwhile, a medico-legal examination of the victim boy was also been performed.

A spokesperson for the Rawalpindi police has refuted claims circulating on social media regarding the man’s injury being caused by a kite string.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, announced that the suspect is expected to be apprehended shortly, ensuring that justice will be served.