KP health advisor visits burn, plastic surgery centre

Peshawar - Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Health, Ihtesham Ali, visited the Hayatabad Burn and Plastic Surgery Centre on Wednesday and inspected various departments.

During his visit, the Health Adviser met with patients, inquired about their well-being, and personally checked on the condition of those from his constituency. He remarked, “The Burn Centre is a valuable gift for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as patients previously had to seek treatment in other parts of the country.”

Dr. Tehmidullah, the Director of the Burn Centre, provided a detailed briefing on the facility’s operations and challenges. He shared that the center, established in 2018, consists of 120 beds and is equipped with modern facilities, including eight operating theatres, four of which are modular.

The center also features an eight-bed ICU and a 10-bed trauma HDU, with specialized training provided to the nursing staff for the care of burn patients.

Dr. Tehmid highlighted that the Burn Centre not only serves patients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also from Northern Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Afghanistan. He further informed the Health Adviser that the center is set to sign a memorandum of understanding with Afghanistan for the treatment of burn patients.

Last year, more than 9,000 patients received treatment at the center, and since 2018, the number of patients has increased by 66%. Outpatient visits (OPD) have also seen a significant rise, with a 242% increase resulting in 19,391 patient consultations last year.

In Pakistan, approximately 1.3 to 1.5 million burn cases occur annually, with 10% of patients requiring hospital admission. Among these, 15% to 20% suffer disabilities or undergo multiple surgeries.

The Health Adviser was also briefed on the human resource challenges faced by the Burn Centre, which has 103 vacant posts due to specialized nurses seeking employment abroad. However, the institution plans to launch a post-fellowship diploma in burn surgery through Khyber Medical University, alongside a one-year diploma in plastic surgery for nursing staff.

The center is the only facility in Pakistan offering lymphatic surgeries, and all treatments at the Burn Centre are provided completely free of charge.