Kurram clashes death toll climbs to 21

PESHAWAR - Clashes between rival tribes in different areas of Kurram district has so far claimed lives of 21 people, besides injuring 30 others, according to a police report. The clashes entered its fifth day on Wednesday. Heavy and light arms were used by the tribesmen involved in the ongoing conflict that started after construction of trenches by the rival tribes in villages Boshehra and Ahmadzai. Police informed that the firing took place over construction on a disputed land, which intensified in exchange of heavy fire in the Balishkhel area. The clashes resulted in losses from both sides.

The rival tribes engaged in heavy firing and shelling in Balashkhel, Khaar Kali, Trimanal, Baghki, Maqbal and Kanj Alizai. Hospital sources said eight more people succumbed to their injuries the other day while 30 more were under treatment. However, independent sources said the was higher as some of the areas were inaccessible for evaluating life loss. Meanwhile, a bazaar in Sadda market, Kurram that belonged to one of the tribes involved in the conflict was blown up and fortunately, no casualty happened in this incident. Residents of the Bhagan tribe reportedly blocked the main Parachinar-Peshawar artery, creating troubles for commuters. Police said a grand jirga was scheduled for 10:00 a.m. today as the Commissioner Kohat and RPO have also reached Parachinar to persuade the rival groups for ceasefire. Elders of Turi-Bangash tribes were also attending the jirga. The clashes over land disputes have been a longstanding issue in the region, often resulting in loss of lives and disruptions to daily life. Local elders and political figures have also urged for a peaceful resolution to the conflicts and stressed the need for restoration of lasting peace in the region. The Home & Tribal Affairs Department, on directive of the chief minister, wrote a letter to the Kohat commissioner and regional police officer, seeking resolution of the crisis. The department mentioned that it had been about a year since the issues of law and order were taking place and they were not being resolved permanently in the district. “The issues are being settled temporarily through actions of jirgas and institutes,” it said, directing a grand jirga to peacefully resolve the strife. The letter said that tribal elders, members of the national and provincial assemblies as well as representatives of the local government should be invited in the jirga.

After convening the jirga, the warring parties’ demands should be submitted to the government.

Proposals should also be made to the provincial government regarding the conflicts’ permanent resolution, it added.