Kylian Mbappe ruled out of Madrid Derby due to thigh injury

Real Madrid confirmed on Wednesday that will miss the upcoming derby against Atlético Madrid after sustaining a thigh injury.

The club’s medical team diagnosed the French forward with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg.

Mbappe had to leave the field during Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over Alaves after experiencing discomfort.

Although initially described by coach Carlo Ancelotti as a "knock" in the post-match presentation, further tests revealed the injury is more severe than first thought.