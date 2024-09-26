Thursday, September 26, 2024
Kylian Mbappe ruled out of Madrid Derby due to thigh injury

Web Sports Desk
4:32 PM | September 26, 2024
Sports

Real Madrid confirmed on Wednesday that Kylian Mbappe will miss the upcoming derby against Atlético Madrid after sustaining a thigh injury.

The club’s medical team diagnosed the French forward with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg.

Mbappe had to leave the field during Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over Alaves after experiencing discomfort.

 Although initially described by coach Carlo Ancelotti as a "knock" in the post-match presentation, further tests revealed the injury is more severe than first thought.

