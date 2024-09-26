Lions triumph over Stallions by 12 runs in first Eliminator

LAHORE - The Lions secured a thrilling 12-run victory against the Stallions in the first eliminator of the Champions One-Day Cup at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

Batting first, the Lions set a competitive target of 264 runs, finishing their innings at 263/9 in 50 overs. After a shaky start, losing Rohail Nazir for just 4 runs, the Lions found stability through solid contributions from Mohammad Taha (47 runs) and Aamer Yamin (46 runs). Ahmed Daniyal shone brightest with a remarkable 65 runs off 59 balls. The innings was capped off dramatically as Ahmed smashed five sixes in the final overs.

For the Stallions, Ubaid Shah stood out as the leading bowler, taking three wickets for 46 runs. Adil Amin and Maaz Sadaqat also made significant contributions, each securing two wickets, with Amin conceding 35 runs and Sadaqat 50. Additionally, Haris Rauf chipped in with one wicket to his name.

In response, the Stallions struggled, eventually bowled out for 251 runs in 49.4 overs. Yasir Khan top-scored with 39 runs, but the middle order faltered as key players, including Hussain Talat (32) and Haris Rauf (30), fell short of half-centuries. The match concluded with Jahandad Khan being run out for 36 runs in a nail-biting finish. The Lions’ bowlers were equally impressive, with Ahmed Daniyal and Khushdil Shah claiming three wickets each. In recognition of his outstanding performance, Ahmed Daniyal was awarded player of the match. With this victory, the Lions advance, showcasing a blend of strategic batting and effective bowling.