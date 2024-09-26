Man killed during robbery in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - A man was killed over resistance to a robbery bid near Sardarpur area here late Tuesday night.

A police spokesperson said that Muhammed Junaid, 24, a resident of Shah Jamal, was returning home on his motorbike alongwith his cousin, Muhammad Owais, after attending Mehfil-e-Milad at Nuri mosque. They were intercepted by two veiled robbers. When the burglars tried to snatch the motorbike at gunpoint, Muhammed Junaid put up resistance.

A robber opened fire at Junaid, killing him on-the-spot. The accused warned Muhammad Owais with similar consequences as well when he shouted. Later, the robbers rode away the motorbike. Shah Jamal police have registered a murder case on report of the victim’s uncle, Muhammad Fazal and started investigation.

Three robbers arrested

Three robbers, who were also involved in firing on police force during a chase, were arrested on Wednesday.

According to the first information report (FIR), lodged with the police, some five armed robbers took away goats at gunpoint from a cattle pen of Fareed Khan, former union council vice chairman.

SHO Imran Asif, alongwith his team, started chasing the robbers, after being informed. Seeing the police approaching them, the robbers opened fire on cops. Police retaliated the fire. Meanwhile, robbers’ vehicle struck a divider and overturned. The police arrested three robbers— Muhammad Farhan, son of Mohammed Imran of Chowk BCG Multan, Zeeshan Ghulfam, son of Rana Gulfam of Mumtaz Abad Multan, and Sohail, son of Talib of Peer Juggi Sharif. A case was registered against the robbers.

A police spokesman said two pistols of 33-bore and goats were recovered from the accused. However, the two other robbers fled the scene, the spokesperson said, adding that a search operation was underway to arrest the fleeing accused.

Most wanted PO arrested

The City police station of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed arrested a most wanted proclaimed offender (PO) on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said that Muhammad Arif, son of Khadim Hussain, of Rangpur had been booked by different police stations of multiple districts. He was accused of committing robbery, theft, physical assault, kidnapping for ransom and related street crimes. The police of different districts were searching for him for many months.

Eight booked for torturing minor boy

The police have registered a case against eight nominated accused for allegedly torturing a minor boy.

A police spokesperson said that Sughran Bibi, wife of Allah Ditta, of Musa Langar Wah reported to Kundai police station in Alipur tehsil that her six-year-old son, Hamid, was tortured by Abdul Haq, Zain Malik, Asif Muhammed, Rafiq, Sabir Hussain, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammed Rashid and Muhammed Jameel. The reason for thrashing was theft of nails used for pitching the tent, police were told. The police took action after a video of the torture went viral on social media. DPO Husnain Haider said the police arrested the main accused, Abdul Haq, from his home as he was nominated in the FIR.