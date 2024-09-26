NC completes provincial elections, targets restoration of elected PFF setup by December

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) has successfully completed the Provincial and Territorial Elections, marking a significant step towards restoring elected football governance under FIFA and AFC oversight.

Chairperson of the PFF NC, Haroon Ahmed Malik, announced that the final electoral process, including the formation of the PFF Congress, is expected to be completed by December 15, 2024, in full compliance with FIFA regulations.

Addressing the media alongside NC member Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar, Malik emphasized the importance of these elections in fulfilling the PFF NC’s mandate. “The Provincial Elections are a key milestone in our roadmap to restore democratic football governance in Pakistan. From the outset, we ensured a fair and transparent process, beginning with the historic scrutiny of clubs, followed by District elections, and culminating in the Provincial elections. The football community’s trust and participation have been invaluable throughout this journey.”

The scrutiny of clubs, conducted through the All Pakistan District Championship (APDC), was a crucial step in ensuring that only genuine stakeholders were involved in the electoral process. Malik highlighted that this phase was fundamental to validating club participation and ensuring the transparency of the entire electoral process.

Beyond the elections, the NC Chairman praised the broader achievements of the PFF NC. “In addition to our core mandate, the NC has shown strong leadership in managing Pakistan football’s operations. This includes hosting the men’s national team’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, ensuring the national women’s team’s participation in international and domestic tournaments, organizing futsal events, and conducting essential courses for coaches and referees. These initiatives reflect our commitment to developing football at all levels in Pakistan.”

In response to a query regarding the bans imposed on former officials by the PFF Disciplinary Committee, Haroon Malik clarified: “The complete details of the banned officials have been submitted to both the FIFA and AFC. The decision was made solely by the PFF Disciplinary Committee, and the PFF Normalisation Committee had no involvement in this process. All the judicial outcomes are duly reported to FIFA and the AFC.”

When asked about the timeline for completing the final elections process, the NC Chairman said: “The PFF Congress will be conducted in accordance with FIFA regulations, and we aim to finalize everything by December 15, 2024. As for my role, if FIFA entrusts me with further responsibilities, I will be ready to accept them.”

Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar, a key member of the NC, outlined the next steps, including the formation of the PFF Congress and elections for the PFF Executive Committee, which will complete the normalization process and restore full governance to elected officials. He also expressed gratitude to the football community and the media for their support throughout the electoral process, which has been conducted with professionalism and transparency.

Replying to a query, Shahid Khokhar said: “We have already made significant contributions to Pakistan football, serving in a highly professional manner. As for as FIFA is concerned, it will remain an honour to serve it in any capacity. In future, our response would be dependent on how the new PFF asks us to help them. Surely, we would like to contribute towards the betterment of football in Pakistan.”