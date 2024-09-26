New Allies

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York saw a spate of very interesting meetings undertaken by the Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation. Chief amongst them, of course, are the standard meetings with the head of the multilateral organization, where Shahbaz Sharif met with the General Secretary of the United Nations, Antonio Gutierrez, and urged him to take a harsher look into the situation of Indian-occupied Kashmir and work towards the self-determination of the individuals stuck under Indian occupation. Similarly, meetings with Turkish President Erdogan to reiterate the strong economic ties and now increasingly military ties between Pakistan and India, Pakistan and Turkey, I’m sorry, and seek diplomatic support on the issue of Kashmir as well.

The statements coming from both Pakistan and Turkish side further solidify this relationship between these countries and doing so was a timely action considering the direction global politics is heading towards. However, the more interesting meetings were with the lesser-known members of Pakistan’s global outreach regulars. Here, the Prime Minister’s meeting with the leader of Bangladesh’s new interim government, Mohammad Yunus, on the sidelines of the General Assembly that will raise many eyebrows.

Bangladesh has freed itself from the shackles of its India-aligned politics and now is free to chart its course on the global political map, especially as a default looms over its economy. Bangladesh is seeking new partners and allies and Pakistan is correctly positioned to be that new ally. The politics of the previous regime had ensured that Pakistan and Bangladesh could never develop strong relations, especially with the interest of India in one side to prevent them.

But now, with India sheltering the former despot of Bangladesh, Pakistan should work towards increasing our relationships with our South Asian brother, with whom we share a complicated history, but with whom we might be able to share a much more prosperous future.