Newspapers indispensable for socio-economic betterment: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD - The Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has warmly congratulated the All-Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS), print media outlets, dedicated journalists, and newspaper readers on the occasion of National Newspaper Readership Day, celebrated annually on 25th September across the country. In his message, Sadiq emphasised the vital role that newspapers were playing in shaping a more informed and engaged society. He noted that reading newspapers was essential for fostering critical awareness among citizens, enabling them to participate meaningfully in national discourse. Newspapers were indispensable for socio-economic betterment, providing insights into issues that affected daily life and highlighting opportunities for progress, he added. The speaker further underscored the importance of newspapers in enhancing transparency and accountability within all tiers of government. “By serving as vigilant watchdogs, they maintain essential checks and balances, ensuring that those in power are held accountable to the public. Moreover, newspapers defend civil liberties and serve as the eyes and ears of community, amplifying voices that may otherwise go unheard,” said Sadiq. On occasion of celebrating National Newspaper Readership Day, Sadiq urged all citizens to embrace the habit of reading newspapers. “This commitment not only empowers individuals but also strengthens societies,” he said.