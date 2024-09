KARACHI - One person was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a speeding car in Karachi on late Tuesday night.

According to details, the accident occurred near ICI Chowk where rashly driven car hit a motorcycle due to which a 45-year-old man, identified as Navid Ahmed, died on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. Police sources informed that the car driver escaped from the scene after the accident.