Thursday, September 26, 2024
One killed, one injured in Chorangi firing incident

STAFF REPORT
September 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Korangi Bilal Chorangi area of Karachi, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.  According to details, unidentified outlaws opened fire and killed a man showing resistance to them during looting.  Another person standing there was also injured in the same incident. Police rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.  Police have also started search operation to arrest the perpetrators but no success was made so far till the filling of this report.

STAFF REPORT

