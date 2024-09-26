Thursday, September 26, 2024
Pakistan signs contract to supply JF-17 block-III fighter jets to Azerbaijan

Web Desk
6:06 PM | September 26, 2024
In a significant move to enhance defence cooperation, Pakistan has signed a contract for the sale of JF-17 Block-III fighter aircraft to Azerbaijan, aimed at bolstering its air power capabilities, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement on Thursday.

During his recent visit to Pakistan, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev was briefed on the advanced combat capabilities of the JF-17 Block-III, a 4.5 generation multi-role fighter jet equipped with AESA radar and long-range BVR capabilities.

Following the visit, Pakistan deployed a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent to Baku for ADEX-2024, showcasing the JF-17 in both aerial demonstrations and static display. The jet's impressive air-to-air refueling from the PAF MRTT aircraft on its direct flight to Baku demonstrated its long-range capabilities.

President Aliyev praised Pakistan’s support, emphasizing that this collaboration will enhance military cooperation and strengthen the strong brotherly ties between the two nations. The JF-17 Block-III is expected to provide Azerbaijan with versatile combat options, further reinforcing its national security.

