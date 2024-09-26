Pakistan squeeze into semifinals of SAFF U17 Championship

LAHORE - Pakistan’s U17 football team showcased their prowess by storming into the semifinals of the 2024 SAFF U17 Championship in Bhutan, following an emphatic 5-1 victory over Sri Lanka in their final group match. The scoring opened with Subhan Kareem, who netted a goal in the 20th minute, giving Pakistan an early 1-0 lead. Just ten minutes later, Mohammad Talha doubled the advantage, making it 2-0. Subhan struck again in the 36th minute, securing his second goal of the match and sending Pakistan into halftime with a commanding 3-0 lead. Sri Lanka’s defense crumbled at the start of the second half, leading to an own goal that extended Pakistan’s lead to 4-0. Abdul Ghani further added to the scoreline in the 56th minute, pushing the advantage to 5-0. Though Sri Lanka managed to score their lone goal in the 76th minute, it was far too late to challenge Pakistan’s dominant performance. In their earlier group match, Pakistan faced a thrilling 3-3 draw against Bhutan. Khabib Khan initiated the scoring in the 38th minute, followed by a goal from Subhan Kareem just after halftime. Despite Bhutan’s valiant efforts to level the score, Abdul Samad’s goal in the 67th minute briefly restored Pakistan’s lead before Bhutan equalized, resulting in a dramatic draw.