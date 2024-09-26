Pakistani mountaineers Sirbaz Khan, Shehroze Kashif begin final ascent to make history on Shishapangma

Pakistan’s renowned mountaineers, and , have embarked on their final climb to summit Shishapangma (8,027 m) in Tibet, the Alpine Club of Pakistan announced on Wednesday.

This marks the last peak in their quest to conquer all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre summits, according to Karrar Haidri, Secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan. , having already scaled 13 of the world's highest peaks, is en route to the Shishapangma base camp. Meanwhile, , also with 13 summits under his belt, is preparing to cross the Nepal-Tibet border to join the climb.

Both climbers are poised to become the first Pakistanis to complete the 14×8000 challenge. Their dedication and perseverance have inspired a generation of climbers, with the nation eagerly awaiting the outcome of their historic expedition.