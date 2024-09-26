Alfred Wegener’s Theory of Continental Drift, proposed in the early 20th century, revolutionised geology by suggesting that Earth’s continents were once united in a single supercontinent called Pangaea, which later broke apart and drifted to their current positions. Wegener supported his theory with evidence like matching coastlines, geological formations, and fossil records across continents. However, his proposal faced skepticism due to a lack of a plausible mechanism for continental movement. Despite initial resistance, Wegener’s insights laid the groundwork for the development of plate tectonics theory, ultimately transforming our understanding of Earth’s dynamic geology and its processes over millions of years.