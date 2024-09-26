PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issues alert for rains and thunderstorms

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an alert regarding expected rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds across most parts of the province from today until Tuesday.

The PDMA has directed all Deputy Commissioners across the province to implement precautionary measures to prevent any potential human and material losses during the forecast period. Citizens are urged to stay informed and follow safety guidelines as weather conditions may intensify in the coming days.