PM urges UN chief to implement Security Council resolutions on Kashmir dispute

PM thanks China, Saudi Arabia, UAE for supporting Pakistan to win multibillion-IMF bailout.

UNITED NATIONS/NEW YORK - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and called on him to use his good offices for the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, and ensuring the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris.

The prime minister, in the meeting held on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, briefed the UN secretary-general on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He underscored Pakistan’s serious concerns over India’s egregious actions in the IIOJK and stressed upon the need to resolve the dispute to ensure lasting peace and stability in South Asia. Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed the initiative by the Secretary General Guterres to organize the “Summit of the Future”, and expressed his hope that its outcome would help the developing countries in bridging the financial gap for implementation of SDGs and climate goals. He condemned Israel’s genocidal campaign against the Palestinians, and called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

The prime minister also urged the international community to hold Israel accountable and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the establishment of a viable and sovereign State of Palestine.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also underscored the need for stemming the rising tide of Islamophobia, and discrimination against Muslims worldwide.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to actively contribute towards international peace and security as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the year 2025-26.

Secretary General Guterres thanked the prime minister for Pakistan’s active engagement at the United Nations as well as for its role towards international peace and security in the form of its UN’s peacekeeping force.

‘PM Shehbaz meets Turkish President Erdogan’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday and congratulated him on his passionate address to the 79th session of the UN General Assembly that centred on the Palestinian crisis.

“The way the Turkish President highlighted the issue touched the hearts of all those listening to him in the Assembly hall,” he told reporters after the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Assembly’s 79th session.

In his emotional address, Erdogan said that the values of the United Nations’ system and the Western world are dying in Gaza as the conflict continues there, calling for an “alliance of humanity” to stop Israel’s aggression.

The Turkish leader strongly criticized Israel over its military campaign in the Gaza Strip and on the Western countries for their support to Israel.

“Along with children in Gaza, the United Nations system is also dying, the truth is dying, the values that the West claims to defend are dying, the hopes of humanity to live in a fairer world are dying one by one,” Erdogan added. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan and Turkey have brotherly relations and that President Erdogan would soon pay a visit to Pakistan.

Replying to a question, the prime minister said the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is in the final stages of approval as Pakistan had accepted all its conditions -- some of the quite tough.

In this regard, he profusely thanked China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, saying without their support this would not have been possible. He is due to meet IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva soon.

The premier said his government had accepted the economic challenge to the country and now, with collective efforts of the government and all institutions, it has overcome those challenges. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prayed for Allah’s help in serving the people of Pakistan.

‘50 years of Bangladesh’s UN membership’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended a ceremony to mark 50 years of Bangladesh’s membership of the United Nations on the invitation of its Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi accompanied the prime minister. Dr Muhammad Younis warmly welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz and members of his delegation at the ceremony held on Tuesday night on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. The two leaders agreed to promote cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh in various fields. There was a positive discussion regarding the expansion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Pakistan to further strengthen ties with Kuwait

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and expressed Pakistan’s keenness to further strengthen ties between Pakistan and Kuwait.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly Session here, the prime minister affirmed the longstanding cordial relations between the two brotherly countries.

The two leaders also reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, ranging from political, economic and defense cooperation to people-people exchanges. Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed his desire to engage with Kuwait in mutually beneficial economic investments under the rubric of the Special Investment Facilitation Council. The two leaders affirmed to closely collaborate bilaterally, as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest.