Police foil drugs smuggling bid

SARGODHA - Phularwan police on Wednesday, after launching a comprehensive crackdown against drug peddlers, made drug smuggling bid unsuccessful. A police spokesperson said that the team raided various localities and checked a suspected car at motorway site and recovered 27.56-kg charas from them. The police arrested drug suppliers— Arshad and Nisar. The accused were involved in intera provincial business of drug supplying, the spokesperson said. DPO Sargodha Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi appreciated the police’s timely response.