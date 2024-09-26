PPP HR body concerned over extrajudicial killing of blasphemy accused

ISLAMABAD - The Human Rights Cell of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) yesterday expressed deep concern over the rise in judicial killings of blasphemy accused and the erosion of democratic space of the people by a security driven state. In a statement, the president of the HR Cell former Senator Farhatullah Babar said the recent incident in Umar Kot of killing a blasphemy suspect extra judicially, burning his dead body, denying him burial and the celebrations over it by senior police officers, clerics and even a member of the National Assembly “will always remain a stigma on state and society.” Barely a few weeks ago a police officer in Quetta himself shot dead with an official weapon a blasphemy accused inside a police station where the accused had sought protection. This gruesome incident will send shivers down the spine in a civilized society, he recalled. “What is even worse is the impunity of the crime of extra judicial killing and celebrations over it. This cannot and must not be allowed,” he contended. He also expressed alarm over the continually shrinking democratic space, erosion of human rights and the state unlawfully controlling freedom of information and snooping the citizens private spaces by devices called ‘web management’ and mysterious internet shutdowns. He said that some elements within the state, worried over the social media tearing apart the shroud of secrecy woven around their illegal actions, have placed curbs on social media platforms in name of 5-G war, fake news and digital terrorism. Fake news indeed is an issue and needs to be addressed in consultation with all stakeholders but it must not be made a pretext for blanket clamp of a vital source of information, he said. Babar said that systemic militarization of state and society had gravely undermined democracy, parliament and human rights. That was why the ministry of defence has been refusing to answer questions asked under the Right to Information Law (RTI Act 2017) despite orders by the Pakistan Information Commission. He also expressed concern over the recent Ordinance amending the Practice and Procedure Act.