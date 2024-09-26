‘PPP wants consensus on constitutional amendments’

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday said that it wanted consensus on the constitutional amendments.
Addressing a news conference here, PPP leaders Shazia Marri and Senator Palwasha Khan emphasised that the PPP was committed to taking all stakeholders on board, and that the Charter of Democracy (CoD) was an agreement between major political parties to strengthen democracy.
Shazia Marri stressed the importance of establishing a Federal Constitutional Court. She said that both the government and courts had failed to provide relief to the public. “It took 45 years to seek justice in the case of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” she lamented, referring to Bhutto’s controversial execution.
She highlighted the delays in the justice system, noting that ordinary people continue to wait years for decisions in their legitimate cases. “Courts are busy handling political cases. Only 10-15% of cases pertain to the general public, while 80% are political.” Marri said.
She mentioned that PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had suggested establishing provincial constitutional courts as well, to ease the burden and expedite justice for common people.
Clarifying the PPP’s stance, Marri insisted that the party does not intend to reduce the powers of the Chief Justice but rather promote power-sharing within the judiciary.
“Parliament’s job is to legislate, and it must not be hindered for political reasons. Institutions must be discussed in the context of national interest, not individual personalities,” she remarked.
Shazia Marri also criticised the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) for undermining the judiciary by making judges controversial. “An institution (judiciary) is admitting its past mistakes, reflecting a change in society, but some are intent on making judges controversial,” she added. She said the PTI wants justice but only for an individual – PTI founder Imran Khan.
In her comments, Senator Palwasha Khan highlighted constitutional court importance, stating that it remains an unfinished mission of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.
“It is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s responsibility to fulfil the vision of his mother,” she added. Palwasha underscored that the constitutional court would strengthen the federation and noted that in 2006, even Imran Khan had supported the CoD. “If the PTI has any alternative drafts, they should bring them forward,” she remarked.
Palwasha also questioned why the PTI, which did not object to the CoD in 2006, was now opposing the creation of a constitutional court. She pointed out that this court would prevent any one province from monopolizing power.
Both leaders criticised the international media coverage of Imran Khan, particularly in Israeli newspapers. “Why is it that an international campaign is being run for Imran Khan?” Palwasha noted, adding that foreign forces have a vested interest in supporting Khan.
She expressed concern over how these forces have aligned themselves with Khan, while other political parties like PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) were unable to get similar coverage abroad.
“Imran Khan is part of an international agenda to destabilise Pakistan,” Palwasha said, adding the PPP will continue to uphold the spirit of democracy as envisioned by Benazir Bhutto.