President recommends Nishan-i-Imtiaz posthumously for Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday recommended the conferment of the Nishan-i-Imtiaz, Pakistan's highest civilian honor, posthumously on Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan in recognition of his steadfast dedication to democracy, national unity, and justice.

In a statement issued by the President's House, it was announced that the Cabinet Division had been instructed to initiate the formal process for the award.

Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan, a prominent statesman, spent his life advocating for democracy and political integrity in Pakistan. His unwavering commitment to democratic values, tolerance, and integrity continues to serve as a source of inspiration for future generations.