PTI plans relocating its MNAs to safer place to avoid floor crossing

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership is facing increasing demand within its own ranks for relocating party senators and MNAs to some safer place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till October 25 to avoid the possibility of any floor crossing in the parliamentary vote for the upcoming government-sponsored “Constitutional Package.”

The call came from a number of second-tier party leaders and die hard workers in an X space session held with PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, the other day. The PTI Social Media Lead Jibran Ilyas was the host. “We have made such arrangements,” Raja said in response to questions whether the party had made any plan to protect its lawmakers from any coercive measures of the ruling alliance by sending them to a secure location in KP, which is being ruled by the PTI. “Plans are there but no plan is perfect. We hope that people will stand by their conscience and no one will show disloyalty,” he said. They want to create a ‘kangaroo court’ in the form of a constitutional court only to ban the PTI and send ex-premier Imran Khan’s case for trial in a military court, he added. The ruling coalition in the centre aims to push the controversial Constitutional Package through the parliament next month but it still lacks the required two-thirds majority to get it passed from both the houses. During this month, it has already made a botched effort by summoning both the houses over a weekend but shelved its plan at the last minute after failing to convince Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to vote for the constitutional amendments.

From the very first day, the opposition PTI has opposed the proposed amendments that include establishment of a separate constitutional court and increasing retirement age of judges, claiming that these are meant to make the superior judiciary toothless and compromise the country’s judicial system. In the X space, PTI activists expressed their apprehensions that the central government could use its strong-arm against some party lawmakers to force them to vote against party lines in favour of the package. They viewed that the Supreme Court in the review case related to interpretation of Article 63-A of the constitution is likely to reverse its earlier judgment by allowing lawmakers to vote against party lines only at the cost of their disqualification from being members of any house of the parliament. They said any such ruling would open the gate of floor crossing in the vote for the Constitutional Package. In 2022, a five-member bench of the SC headed by then Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial in its ruling on a presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63-A had said the votes of defecting lawmakers in four instances would not be counted.

In the X space, PTI activists overwhelmingly demanded that the central leadership should ensure that all party lawmakers were provided a secure stay in KP till October 25 when the incumbent Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa retires and his successor takes the charge. Meanwhile, PTI Senator Fawzia Arshad has clarified that rumors and news circulating on social media platforms questioning her loyalty to the party and its leadership were baseless. “As per Article 63-A…I am bound by the party’s policy on all constitutional matters, and I have always and will continue to vote in line with these principles,” she said in a letter addressed to Senator Ali Zafar, the Parliamentary Leader of PTI in the Senate.