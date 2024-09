PTM Allegedly Using Afghan Refugees to Organize Anti-Pakistan Protests Abroad

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has allegedly been coordinating with Afghan refugees to stage anti-Pakistan protests, reports suggest.

PTM leadership abroad, including Afghan demonstrators, has been accused of organizing such activities, with some Afghan individuals promoting PTM’s propaganda in Western countries, particularly those with pro-Indian sympathies.

Abdul Rehman Hanif, PTM’s newly appointed Nebraska State Coordinator in the USA and a former Afghan military member, has openly expressed admiration for India.

Similarly, Afghan national Sharifullah Sharafat, based in Virginia, USA, was named PTM’s State Coordinator for Maryland-Virginia.

Recently, Afghan individuals allegedly incited by hostile forces participated in an attack on Pakistan's embassy in Germany, reportedly advancing PTM’s foreign-backed agenda, which is seen as creating division rather than addressing legitimate concerns.