Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurates eco-friendly double-decker buses for tourism

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has officially launched five new eco-friendly double-decker buses, marking the first time such buses have been introduced for tourism in Pakistan. During the inauguration, the CM inspected the buses and took a ride, receiving a briefing about the initiative.

Three hybrid double-decker buses will operate on new routes in Lahore, with one bus each being added to Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi. The service will also be expanded to Multan and Faisalabad.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the importance of providing eco-friendly and innovative buses for tourism across Punjab's metropolitan cities. The double-decker bus service was first introduced in Lahore in 2015 under the government of former Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif.

The ceremony was attended by Senator Pervez Rasheed, Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Bokhari, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, MPA Sania Ashiq, and the Chief Secretary.