Rapid development visionary approach of KP CM: Minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Aftab Alam Advocate, has stated that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gundapur, has a visionary approach to the rapid development of the entire province, especially the merged tribal districts and other merged areas. He genuinely desires their real development.

To this end, the Chief Minister has initiated a specific programme, “Grand Tribal Jirga,” aimed at the rapid development of the merged tribal districts and other areas.

Aftab Alam made these remarks while addressing the “Awami Jirga” in Dara Adamkhel as the chief guest, an event organised by Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram.

The DC, while highlighting the aims and objectives of the Jirga, stated that the purpose of the “Awami Jirga” is to gather opinions and proposals from the elected representatives of Dara Adamkhel Tehsil, tribal leaders, elders, and the general public for the Chief Minister’s “Grand Tribal Jirga” programme aimed at the rapid development of the merged districts.

Tehsil Nazim of Dara Adamkhel, Shahid Bilal Afridi, former MNA Baz Gul Afridi, and other prominent tribal leaders also addressed the Jirga, presenting useful and viable suggestions and recommendations for the area’s rapid progress. They also highlighted some major problems facing the local population, which the Minister assured would be addressed on a priority basis.

While referring to the merger of tribal areas, the minister expressed his reservations about it and stated that he is voicing these concerns on relevant forums. He emphasised that the purpose of holding today’s Jirga is to obtain valuable opinions and suggestions from the community for the area’s development, noting that the participants provided many insightful recommendations.

The minister added that, for the economic development of the area and the skills development of the youth in Dara Adamkhel, the establishment of an industrial zone is actively under consideration by the provincial government.

He also mentioned that work on promoting agriculture and planting olive groves in the area is in progress. Additionally, efforts are underway to construct dams to prevent natural water wastage.

Plans for upgrading hospitals, schools, and colleges, as well as establishing separate sports complexes, one each in Dara Adamkhel and Jawaki, are also in the pipeline. Aftab Alam assured that he would speak with the Chief Minister about providing funds to the TMA Dara Adamkhel.