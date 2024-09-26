Rawalpindi Markhors gear up for Punjab Premier League

The (PPL) is set to begin on October 4, with Rawalpindi Markhors aiming to make a mark in the competition, said CEO Chaudhry Nadeem Manzoor Begga during a press conference at the National Press Club Islamabad.

Nadeem announced that the team would feature top cricketers from the Potohar region, with the training camp starting on September 28 under the guidance of former Test cricketer and senior coach Hasan Raza. He expressed optimism that the PPL could become Pakistan’s biggest cricket event after the Pakistan Super League, with eight teams participating from across Punjab.

Highlighting the region’s cricketing potential, Nadeem noted that Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and nearby areas have a large talent pool, providing local players the opportunity to shine at the provincial level. He emphasized the team's mission of steering youth away from unproductive activities and promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle through sports.

Hasan Raza added that the PPL would pave the way for grassroots talent, and Rawalpindi Markhors aim to become a nursery for the national team, contributing significantly to Pakistan cricket in the years to come.