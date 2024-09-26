Red Line - UN Resolution 2758

UN Resolution 2758, which has enshrined the “One China Policy” and Taiwan as an inseparable part of China for decades, has become a “red line” for global consensus. The international community’s unwavering stance underscores that there is only one China, with Taiwan as an inalienable part of its territory, and the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government representing all of China.

The one-China principle is widely recognised, with many UN documents affirming that Taiwan does not hold independent status. References to Taiwan as a “province of China” or “Chinese Taipei” further reinforce this understanding. The principle forms the legal and political foundation for diplomatic relations with 182 countries.

However, some critics, driven by their own interests, continue to challenge this consensus and distort the UN’s unified stance on China’s sovereignty over Taiwan. The United States, along with its Western allies, has been vocal in opposing the resolution, arguing that it does not affirm China’s sovereignty over Taiwan. U.S. officials often claim that China misrepresents the resolution, falsely tying it to the one-China principle and misleadingly suggesting it reflects an international consensus.

In a recent move seen as undermining the resolution, the U.S. State Department approved a $228 million arms sale to Taiwan, a step interpreted as an attempt to contain China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made it clear that resolving the Taiwan issue and achieving full reunification is a historic mission of the Communist Party of China (CPC). He reiterated China’s commitment to the one-China principle, peaceful reunification, and the defeat of any pro-independence movements. He warned that no one should underestimate the resolve of the Chinese people to defend their sovereignty.

The United Nations, along with over 100 countries and international organisations such as ASEAN, the League of Arab States, and the African Union, continues to affirm its commitment to the one-China principle. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated that the organisation adheres to UN Resolution 2758 and the one-China policy in all its actions. Dennis Francis, President of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, recently reaffirmed this commitment.

Numerous global leaders, including Tunisian President Kais Saied and a spokesperson from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have publicly stated their support for China’s sovereignty over Taiwan. Iran, South Africa’s ruling party ANC, and the Central African Republic have also reaffirmed their positions in support of the one-China principle.

In a white paper titled “The Taiwan Question and China’s Reunification in the New Era,” the Chinese government reiterated that Taiwan has belonged to China since ancient times. The document emphasises the CPC’s resolve to reunify China and highlights the historical and legal basis for this stance. It also addresses the role of the Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan in escalating cross-Strait tensions, as well as the detrimental influence of external forces in stoking instability in the region.

The future of Taiwan, according to China, lies in reunification, and the well-being of the Taiwanese people is tied to the broader rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Yasir Habib Khan

The writer is the president of Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR). He tweets at @yaseerkhan.