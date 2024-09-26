Regressing IT

In an era dominated by tech billionaires, private space enterprises, and startups reaching billion-dollar valuations within months, Pakistan, a nation with the resources and infrastructure of a large functioning state, appears to be stumbling through the internet age as if blindfolded and shackled. The country’s leadership seems either clueless about the ongoing internet slowdown or, perhaps worse, fully aware but unable to provide an explanation that resonates with the public.

On Tuesday, Minister of State for Information Technology, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, told reporters that the internet disruptions were a complex issue and that those attributing it to a firewall or web management system were misinformed. We are now being informed that the root of the issue is one of capacity—Pakistan simply lacks the necessary internet spectrum to meet demand and, in fact, has never had enough to do so. The proposed solution seems to hinge on increased investment, improved security, and the introduction of 5G technology.

This narrative marks a departure from earlier explanations. Initially, the public was told these disruptions were due to the implementation of software. Then, the issue was attributed to undersea cable damage, with promises that the problem would be resolved once the cables were repaired.

Later, we were told the repairs could take months, delaying any resolution. Now, the Minister suggests that Pakistan may never have had the capacity to meet its internet needs and that the situation will remain dire until the arrival of 5G technology.

It is troubling that our IT Minister cannot clearly explain these “complicated” problems, or perhaps lacks a proper understanding of the technical issues at hand. This uncertainty has become routine, with vague monthly updates that bring little actual progress. In many ways, Pakistan is already being left behind by the rest of the world.

To see the country fall behind in the realm of internet connectivity as well is both disheartening and unacceptable.