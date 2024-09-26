Reliance Inter-Club Team Championship 2024 kicks off in Karachi

The Reliance Inter-Club Team Championship 2024, hosted at the PN Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex in Karachi, commenced on September 25, marking the beginning of four days of intense squash competition.

The tournament, which runs from September 25 to 28, features eight teams split into two pools, vying for supremacy in a series of thrilling matchups.

Participating Teams

The participating teams, divided into Pool A and Pool B, include top clubs and players from across Karachi, representing renowned institutions such as D.A. Club, Creek Club, NBP Sports Club, Karachi Club, and various teams from the RKJK Squash Complex.

Pool A Teams include D.A. Club Team A, Creek Club, N.B.P. Sports Club and

PN RKJK Squash Complex (C) while Pool B Teams comprise Karachi Club, RKJK Squash Club Team A, D.A. Team B and RKJK Team C.

The day one witnessed a series of fiercely contested matches as the teams faced off in round-robin format at the PN RKJK Squash Complex. Karachi Club emerged victorious against RKJK Team B, clinching a narrow 3-2 win, with Aiman Zahid and Talha delivering critical victories for their team. Creek Club also secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over D.A. Club Team A, led by Saad and Fahad Aziz's commanding performances. RKJK Team C overcame NBP Sports Club with a 3-2 scoreline, while D.A. Team B triumphed over RKJK Team A, thanks to standout displays from Shahab and Mudasir.

The tournament has been organized under the auspices of squash legend Jahangir Khan, whose leadership and guidance continue to inspire the players and uphold the high standards of squash in Pakistan. Tournament referee Naveed Alam expressed gratitude to Reliance Paint and Mr. Ilyas Ahmed for their invaluable support in sponsoring the event, ensuring its success and providing a platform for young talent to shine.

Karachi Club vs. RKJK Team B: 3-2

Key Matches: Aiman Zahid beat Abdullah Waheed 2-1 (11/8, 11/13, 11/5), Talha beat Cavish 2-1 (11/6, 2/11, 11/9)

Creek Club vs. D.A. Club Team A: 3-2.

Key Matches: Saad beat Essam 2-0 (11/4, 11/3)

Fahad Aziz beat Babar 2-0 (11/2, 11/3).

RKJK Team C vs. NBP Sports Club: 3-2.

Key Matches: Huzaifa beat Ahad Imran 2-0 (11/6, 11/5), Fazal ul Rahman beat Amir Sohail 2-1 (8/11, 12/10, 11/8) and D.A. Team B vs. RKJK Team A: 3-2.

Key Matches: Shahab beat Zain 2-1 (11/1, 6/11, 11/1) and Mudasir beat Arshad 2-0 (11/0, 11/0).