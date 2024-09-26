Thursday, September 26, 2024
Reserved seats: ECP yet to come clear on SC verdict

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
September 26, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Another important round of discussion at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to reach any conclusion yesterday remained inconclusive to implement the apex court’s verdict on eligibility of opposition party [PTI] members for reserved seats in both National Assembly and provincial assemblies.

The delay in the implementation or clarifying its position is further increasing in the country. Informed sources said that the electoral watchdog is discussing all legal aspects and complexities after implementing the top court verdict but so far failed to take final decision on it. The electoral watchdog in its meetings is taking legal opinions with different angles.

The reserved seats’ saga is in the limelight for the last six months but the dust has yet not been settled. Around a month ago, the ruling alliance with its numerical strength had passed ‘Election Act Amendment Bill 2024’ that barred independents from joining a political party.

IHC questions ISPR legal role on selecting defence analysts on TV

This legislation also restrains political forces from submitting priority lists of their candidates for reserved seats after the passage of the stipulated timeline.

