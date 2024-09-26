Rupee sheds 4 paisas vs dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 04 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.84 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.80. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279 and Rs280.50 respectively. The price of Euro increased by Rs1.64 to close at Rs310.95 against the last day’s closing of Rs 309.31, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.93, whereas an increase of Rs1.03 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs372.04 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs371.01. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close Rs75.64 and Rs74.05 respectively.