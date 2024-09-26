Russia planning attacks on Ukrainian nuclear power plants, Zelensky warns

Nairobi - Amnesty International called Wednesday for the creation of a commission to investigate the deaths of scores of people from “the use of unlawful police force” in Kenya, three months after mass anti-government protests. The call came a day after bereaved mothers of protesters gathered outside the Department of Justice to present a list of those killed in the protest movement that lasted between June and August. “All we want from our government is justice,” said Caroline Mutisya, 49, who lost her son Erikson Kyalo. “We want all police officers who killed people to be arrested,” she said.

Rights groups say at least 61 people were killed during weeks of protests, initially sparked by a finance bill proposing increased taxes.

Kenya’s Independent Medico-Legal Unit, which investigates abuses, said Wednesday that a further 67 people were victims of enforced disappearances in the days and weeks that followed, with 27 still missing.